Imphal, Aug 21

The 7th edition of Mongsatabam Iboyaima and Punyabati Memorial Mix League Cum Knock-Out Kendra Wise Kang Tournament 2018 is all set to kick start from August 26 at the Singjamei Kangsang under the aegis of Singjamei Kangkhut, said a press release issued by secretary of the kangkhut.