7th MVCA T20 Cricket Shashi half century guides CYCLONE to 54-run victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 6 : Shashi knocked a belligerent 38-ball 53 to hand CYCLONE a 54 run victory against DSU today in the ongoing 7th MVCA T20 Cricket Tournament 2019 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

CYCLONE made to rue DSU for their decision to bowl first as Shahi and Roben made outstanding performances today securing unbeaten 53 runs and 40 runs respectively before Thoithoi went out adding 31 runs to make it 152 for 3 in 20 overs.

Mani of DSU picked up two wickets in his 4 over spell before their innings collapsed at 98 runs for 10 in 17 overs as Surchandra, Binoy and Sudhir of CYCLONE bowled exceptionally well to dismiss 3 wickets each.

Chingtam hit 31 runs off 31 balls while Jiten managed 13 in 11 balls in the chase.

Shashi was then adjudged man of the match.

Elsewhere in the second match, YWC, Langthabal continued their winning ways posting a huge 7 wicket win against LCCC, Chajing.

LCCC which won the toss opted to bat first and posted a total of 105 runs for 9 wickets down in 20 overs. Nandakumar scored 21 runs for the team in this innings while Sanjit and Jillangamba registered 14 runs each.

YWC Langthabal had a successful bowling feat as Kumar notched up 4 wickets alone while Rojesh and Shashi managed 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

The chase went smooth as Umakanta scored 34 runs while Kumarjit and Manaobi struck 16 and 17 runs respectively to reach the target in 14.1 overs for the loss of only 3 wickets.

Sanjit of LCCC scalped two wickets in this innings.

Kumarjit of YWC-L was named man of the match for his 4 wicket haul and 16 runs feat.

Model Club will meet NAPSA in the next match tomorrow in the morning session while LCCC will face CYCLONE in the evening session.