7th Pay demand protest continues Stir enters 53rd day, Secretariat staff protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 23: The indefinite cease work strike launched by the Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organisation (AMGEO) demanding implementation of 7th Pay for the State Government employees entered its 53rd day today.

On the other hand, employees of Manipur Civil Secretariat North Block and South Block also began their planned four days half day cease work strike from today.

The cease work strike has been in effect since March 22 to protest the failure of the State Government to take up any positive steps despite repeated demands by the JAC for the implementation of 7th Pay for State Government employees and pensioners.

The cease work strike has led to immense inconveniences for the people as many employees, except few, have taken part in the protest. Employees of various Government Departments have also been organising sit in protests supporting the demand of the JAC since the beginning of the cease work strike. As a part of the protest, employees of Imphal East Treasury Office staged a sit in protest at the office complex at Porompat today. On the other hand, employees of Manipur Secretariat also began their half day cease work strikes from today, under the aegis of Manipur Secretariat Services Association. As a part of the half day cease work strike which will continue till May 26, the employees will launch cease work from 1 pm till the end of the office hour daily. Today, employees of Manipur Secretariat North Block and South Blocked worked from 9.30 am to 1 pm normally but did not perform their duties after 1 pm creating huge inconveniences. Speaking to The Sangai Express, a source from Manipur Secretariat Services Association mentioned that if the State Government fails to provide any tangible response regarding the implementation of 7th Pay by May 26, the employees will launch full day cease work strike from the next day (May 27). Stating that employees of various Departments which are not under the JAC but are working at the Secretariat, are also participating in the agitation, the source appreciated the employees for their support and appealed them to stand united until their demand is fulfilled. It may be mentioned that despite assurance from the State Government for implementation of the 7th Pay, there has been no concrete word when the said recommendation would be implemented. Replying to question by Opposition MLA Okram Henry in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, who is also in-charge of Finance, had stated that there is no word on implementation of 7th Pay due to the financial condition of the State.