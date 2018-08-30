7th Pay meet

IMPHAL, Aug 29: The second meeting between JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO and the State Government regarding the implementation of 7th Pay in the State, will be held at the Chief Secretary’s office chambers tomorrow at 3 pm.

It may be mentioned that the JAC is pressing the Government to accept its demand for the implementation of 7th Pay in the State from January 1, 2016, with fitment factor 3.68.

According to an official source, the first proper meeting between the JAC and the State Government was held on August 10 at the Chief Secretary’s office chamber. The second meeting was fixed on August 18 but as the Chief Secretary was out of station, the meeting was postponed.

The State Government finally fixed tomorrow for the second meeting, the source added.

The source informed that the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Finance), Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education/Water Resources) will take part in the meeting from the Government’s side while the JAC will be represented by the consultative committee chairman Soraisam Keshoram and secretary general Laitonjam Biken will participate in the meeting.

The JAC will press for the acceptance of its 22 charter of demands by the State Government during the second technical meeting tomorrow, the source added.