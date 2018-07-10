7th Pay stir

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9: Employees of the Directorate of University & Higher Education staged a sit-in protest today at the premises of the directorate at Nityaipat Chuthek demanding implementation of 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations in toto.

The protest was part of the ongoing cease work strike being carried out by Government employees under the aegis of the JAC of AMTUC & AMGEO on the demand for implementing the 22 points charter of demand, including 7th Pay in the State.

The cease work strike has crossed 110 days today.

Speaking to media persons, N Bhubon Singh, Accountant, Directorate of University & Higher Education decried that the State Government has been ignoring the genuine demands of the Manipur Government employees till today.

He lamented that the Government is waiting for the protest agitation to die on its own instead of finding out ways to resolve the matter.

However, the employees will never allow the agitation to fizzle out but the agitation will only get intensified as it drags longer and longer, he added.

Alleging that the Government has secretly signed an MoU with Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF), Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) and Manipur State Pensioners Union (MSPU) regarding 7th Pay while issuing warrant of arrest and show cause notice to the office bearers of the JAC, he demanded that the MoU should be declared null and void.