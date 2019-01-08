7th Pay stir

IMPHAL, Jan 7: With the Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organisation (AMGEO) and the State Government failing to come to an agreement during a meeting which was held at the office of the Chief Secretary today, the JAC has announced that it will resume its proposed agitation of two day mass casual leave from tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons at a location of Imphal West today, JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO secretary general L Biken Singh conveyed that a meeting in connection with the implementation of 7th Pay in the State, was held between the State Government representatives, led by Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu and 15 delegates of the JAC today.

He lamented that during the meeting, Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu told the JAC delegates that the order notified by State Government regarding 7th Pay on July 28, 2018 cannot be reviewed or amended further. Reminding that Chief Minister N Biren had assured to review the previous order issued by the State Government regarding 7th Pay which led to the JAC relaxing its proposed agitation of two day mass casual leave, the secretary general stated that the response of the Chief Secretary was irresponsible and completely opposite of what the CM had assured in the past.

He then highlighted that the main demands of the JAC which include implementation of 7th Central Pay with arrears from January 1, 2016, immediate payment of all due DA/DR, Secretariat Duty Allowance in respect of Secretariat Employees and other Departments, especially Revenue Department (District Administration), CAF&PD Department with 10 percent corresponding Basic Pay and establishment of Manipur State Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of group C employees etc. Alleging that the Government’s repeated failure to implement 7th Pay and the irresponsible response of the Chief Secretary have compelled the JAC to resume its protest, he appealed to all the people not to misunderstand the agitation carried out by the JAC.