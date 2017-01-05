7th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF football

IMPHAL, Jan 4: GC, CRPF, Langjing in association with Imphal West District Football Association will organise the 7th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Running football tournament 2017 from January 24 to February 2 at Mapal Kangjeibung.

CRPF, Group Centre Langjing, Imphal has been Organising annual running Trophy Football Match to commemorate the sacrifice of late Manoranjan Singh since 2011. Manoranjan Singh who was the only son of (L) Budhachandra Singh and Ng (Ongbi) Memcha Devi had joined the CRPF as an Assistant Commandant in 2007. While posted in 201 Cobra Battalion deployed in Chhattisgarh he laid down his life fighting a group of left wing extremists.

The tournament is aimed at developing football in NE and talent search from youth and to motivate youth of Manipur to join the elite Para Military Forces of the nation.

16 teams from among the local clubs will be shortlisted and the tournament will be held in knock-out basis. Last date of depositing entry fee (Rs 2000) is Jan 15.

The winners will get Rs 1,00,000 while the runners up will get Rs 75,000.

Details can be had from Sonny Singh on mobile No 9436445270 or Ratan Singh on mobile No 9402873109, according to a statement issued by DIGP, GC, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal.