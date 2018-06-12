7th State Level Cheibi Tournament MIISIKHOLL emerge overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 11 : MIISI-KHOL, Khurai Konsam Leikai secured a total of 37 points to become overall team champions of the 7th State Level Cadet and Junior (Boys and Girls) Cheibi Invitation Tournament jointly organised by All Manipur Cheibi Association and Jiri Development Organisation at Janaram Community Centre, Jiribam.

MIISIKHOLL claimed a total of 6 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal to claim the overall team champions title while Emmanual English Academy, Yaingangpokpi clinched 2 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze to first finish runners up (23 points). MEEHULS, Okram Chuthek with 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze finished second runners up (17 points).

Final Day Results

U-17 (Cadet) Events : A Rohit of LIKLAM won the gold medal in the 40-47 kg cadet event beating Ch Goutam of KCA while Kh Benky of IKTTA and Ng Jenibash of EEA claimed the bronze medals. In the girls event of the same weight category, Kh Monica laid her hand on the gold medal defeating Ch Lidiya of MIISIKHOLL while O Roma of PTTS and N Lanchenbi of MEEHULS claimed the bronze medals.

In the 47-55 kg boys event, N Rimson of PTTS got better of Y Chandal of YSSC to win the gold medal while S Kritidash of IKTTA and Kh Telheiba of BIKOM clinched bronze medals.

K Jitmala of MIISIKHOLL edged over A Inungalbi of HLTTA by 37-32 points to win the gold medal of the 47-55 kg cadet girls event while T Shelloy of KCA and Kh Leshibina of EEA won bronze medals.

In the above 55 kg cadet boys event, L Dhananjoy of MIISIKHOLL edged over Ch Ryan of KCA to win gold medal while Kh Shitaljit of ESES and H Shitaljit of EEA settled for the bronze medals.

In the girls event for the same weight category, S Dhanapyari of MIISIKHOLL overcame N Narmada of EEA to fetch a gold medal while N Pinky and Th Hiyaileima of MEEHULS bagged bronze medals.

U-19 Years (Juniors) Events : Th Kothil Maring of MEEHULS won a gold medal in the 45-52 kg event beating S Roshan of MIISIKHOLL while N Bishonath of JIDICA and W Ronal of EEA got the bronze medals. In the 45-52 kg girls event, M Bidyapati of MIISIKHOLL beat M Velory of Meehuls to win the gold while S Yaiphabi (EEA) and L Sunibala of BIKOM claimed the bronze medals.

MIISIKHOLL bagged the last two gold medals through N Chitrajit and Th Bindi in the 52-60 kg events for boys and girls respectively.

Th Sanamatum of EEA bagged the silver medal going down to N Chitrajit while semifinalists, Ph Ishorekumar of ESES and L Nongpoknganba of MEEHULS got the bronze medals. Th Yaipubi of Meehul win the silver medal and H Romita (EEA) and L Roshni of NLPS bagged the bronze medal for the same weight category.

Y Amusana of EEA beat Y Gunsana of ESES to win the gold medal in the above 60 kg boys event while Th Diamond (MIISIKHOLL) and Ng Lanthoi of BIKOM bagged the bronze medals.

Ng Oliviya of JIDICA fetched a gold medal beating H Sweety of MEEHULS while L Ningol of EEA and MC Meera of MIISIKHOLL claimed the bronze medals.

Around 136 boys and girls players from 18 units affiliated to All Manipur Cheibi Association took part in the tournament.