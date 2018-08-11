7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup Manipur shine with 21 medals to claim sub-junior team title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10 : Manipuri sub-junior boys and girls were unstoppable today as they notched up a total of 16 gold, and 5 silver medals to top the medal tally at the 7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2018 being organised by Thang-Ta Federation of India at Skating Rink, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administraton, Sector-10, Chandigarh. Haryana finished second with 2 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals in the category.

The 4 day event was kicked off yesterday in the presence of Saranjit Singh; Huidrom Premkumar, president, World Thang-Ta Association; Gopal Krishnan Vinod Sharma, secretary Thang-Ta Federation of India and Ombir, chairman, OTY Cabs India Private Ltd as presidium members. Altogether 299 male and 261 female players from across 23 State Thang-Ta associations are taking part in this competition.

Day 2 events

Sub-Junior boys Phunaba Ama

Manipur topped the sub-junior boys phunaba ama competitions with a total of 5 gold medals while Jammu and Kashmir were team were able to secure second place with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Dhanajit Wangkhem of Manipur opened the gold medal account beating Akash of Haryana in the -21 kg category final while Aryana Manoj of Maharashtra claimed the bronze medal. L Ashamani added another gold medal for Manipur beating Yuvraj of Haryana in the -29 kg category while Arnav of Maharashtra settled with a bronze medal.

Th Bhunish Singh of Manipur won the third gold medal in the -33 kg category after edging over Yamin Majeed of J&K in the final while Gaurav of Haryana claimed the bronze medal.

Kh Romesh Singh won the -37 kg category gold overpowering Malemnganba Singh of Assam while N Jemson Singh saw off Lakshya to win the -41 kg gold.

J&K’s Rayan claimed the -25 kg title while Manoj of Maharashtra and Vasudev of Haryana claimed the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Sub-Junior boys Phunaba Anishuba

Sub-Junior boys also emerged champions in the phunaba anishuba event collecting a total of 6 gold and 4 silver medals.

Anesh Louremba won the first gold medal for Manipur with a win over Divyam of Rajasthan in the -29 kg final while N Tomba Singh beat Saliq-Ul-Islam of J&K to win the -37 kg gold.

S Nongyai of Manipur won the third gold medal in the -41 kg event with a win over Mir Fahad Farooq of J&K.

Manipur’s L Borish Sharma (-45 kg), L Bishal Sharma (-49 kg) and A Jimmy Singh (+53 kg) also defeated their respective rivals to win gold medals in the phunaba ama events.

Ph Oxpot conceded to Sumit of Haryana in the -21 kg event final to settle for a silver before Victor Raj Ngangom went down to Vikash of Haryana in the -25 kg final to claim another silver medal. H Lanchenba (-33 kg) and Rimex Khuraijam (-53 kg) also win silver medals in other weight categories.

Sub-Junior Girls Phunaba Anishuba

Manipur’s H Yaiphabi Chanu claimed the -21 kg category gold uncontested while L Alichia Devi defeated Akansha Basevaraj Mang of Maharashtra to win the gold medal in the -25 kg sub-junior girls phunaba anishuba final.

Ch Deviya (-29 kg), I Deviya Chanu (-33) and Th Pushparani Devi (-41 kg) also won gold medals for Manipur while T Nigita Devi went down to Shalmali Dhayanneshwar Gurav of Maharashta to settle with a silver medal in the -37 kg event.