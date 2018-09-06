8 MST buses to arrive soon

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : Eight new buses of Manipur State Transport will reach Imphal soon and the bus service will begin reaching those districts which have not yet received any MST services till date.

According to an official source, the service of MST buses in districts like Thoubal, Moreh, Chandel, Noney and Bishnupur will also be extended to other districts which are yet to receive MST bus services till date.

Claiming that MST bus service has not run into any losses, the source further conveyed that eight new buses will reach Imphal soon. It also claimed that additional 13 new buses will also be brought to Imphal at the earliest.

The MST buses all use electronic ticketing machines, it added.

On the other hand, officials of Pawan Hans will reach Imphal on September 8 to sign an MoU with the Transport Department to introduce helicopter service to travel to far off places from Imphal.