850 cases of skin infections detected

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Altogether 850 cases of skin diseases/infections were detected in the aftermath of the recent flood which affected large areas of the valley districts including Jiribam.

Numerous cases of skin diseases/infections were detected at medical camps organised by the Health Department at flood relief camps and from door to door data collection, informed a source.

Medical camps were opened at different places till today with special focus on possible outbreak of diarrhoea and dysentery in the aftermath of the flood. So far, 285 cases of diarrhoea and dysentery have been detected.

850 cases of skin diseases/infections and 341 cases of fever were detected at the medical camps opened at different places of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts.

Application of coconut oil or any body oil on one’s body after getting wet with flood water can prevent skin diseases/infections, said a Health official.

Manipur Remote Sensing Application Centre, citing satellite image taken on June 15, said that 15741.53 hectares of the valley districts were flooded in the recent flood.

3410.1 hectares were flooded in Imphal West, 5351.81 hectares in Imphal East, 1095.18 hectares in Bishnupur, 5297.04 hectares in Thoubal and 587.4 hectares in Kakching.

Moreover, 14117.97 hectares of paddy fields were also flooded including 3097.57 hectares in Imphal West, 5240.29 hectares in Imphal East, 4530.58 hectares in Thoubal, 708.57 hectares in Bishnupur and 561.96 hectares in Kakching.