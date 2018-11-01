87 Bn CRPF Jiribam distributes books to students

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Oct 31: Educational books were distributed to SSC aspirants in a simple function organized by 87 Bn CRPF, Jiribam under Manipur & Nagaland Sector CRPF as part of Civic Action Programme at its play ground at around 10.30 am today.

The function was attended by SK Sharma DIG Range Imphal, Sunil Kumar CO 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam, Robert Kshetrimayum DC Jiribam and Sunil Kumar PS 2IC 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam as presidium members.

Speaking at the occasion, SK Sharma DIG Range Imphal said the programme was held by 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam to distribute preparatory books and other related items to 128 SSC aspirant students to help them clear the upcoming SSC preliminary written examination for recruitment into CRPF, Assam Rifle, SSB, ITBP, BSF, CISF, NIA, SSF etc., and urged the students to grab the opportunity so that they can serve the country in true spirit.

Highlighting the initiative taken by 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam for the better future of the students, Sunil Kumar CO 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam said that 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam is not only helping the students by distributing the books and other essential items but they have been conducting classes for the 128 SSC aspirants students since October 12 and will continue to do so till the time of the examinations. He continued that 87 Bn CRPF Jiribam will extend full support for physical training for those students who have passed the written examination.

Robert Kshetrimayum DC Jiribam encouraged the students to apply for any available posts irrespective of its position and pay grade while adding that once the students manage to crack any of the examinations and got selected then they can apply for higher post through various examinations over a period of time.