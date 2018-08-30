87th Martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang Many for declaring Aug 29 as State holiday

Imphal, Aug 29 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that mutual respect, understanding, sharing and recognition are needed among the different communities so as to have oneness and unity in the State.

This was stated by him at the 87th Martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang held at Leishangkhong Zeliangrong Village, Wangoi, Imphal West district today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the responsibility of a politician is to serve the people.

He mentioned that those representatives who don’t serve and work for the welfare of the people shouldn’t be given another chance.

The BJP led Government has initiated various practicable approaches such as ‘Go to Hills’, ‘Go to Village’, CHMT, CMST and many others which can benefit people of the State.

He stated that there will be unity when there is inclusive development in the State.

The BJP led Government is committed to work for the welfare of the poor and needy people of the State, he added.

Mentioning the new infrastructure developmental works of the Government, the CM said that the Government is constructing a Water Supply Scheme (Rs 40 crore) in Tamenglong district.

The Rani Gaidinliu Women’s Market at Tamenglong HQ will be inaugurated in the last week of September this year.

He assured that the Tamei Women’s Market would be inaugurated anytime.

Recognising the selfless sacrifice made by the forefathers for the cause of the motherland, he said that the State Cabinet decided to officially name JNIMS road as Pukhrambam Kajao Road and Lamphel to Shija Hospital road as Chirai Naga Road.

On the occasion, the CM said that the people should be proud to have such freedom fighters like Haipou Jadonang

Mentioning about the declaration of August 29th as a State holiday to mark the Martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang , he said that the Government would consider declaring August 29th every year as State holiday and the State Cabinet will thoroughly discuss the matter as well.

Stating that the State Government would take stringent actions for crimes against women, Biren said that 11 persons were convicted for crimes against women in the State.

Among them, one person was given death penalty and another one was awarded life imprisonment by the Fast Track Court for Crimes against Women in the State.

There is a need to give exemplary punishment for crimes against women, he added.

On fake news and news that can hurt the sentiments of any community of the State in the age of ‘New Media’, Chief Minister said that a Monitoring Committee would be set up in each district under Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

The Committee would monitor and check news published in print, electronic and new media such as social media.

He also cautioned bloggers and persons who use social media not to write or post anything which can hurt the sentiments of any community living in the State.

MLA O Lukhoi recalled the selfless act of Haipou Jadonang in fighting the mighty British Empire. He mentioned that Jadonang was not just a freedom fighter but also a spiritual leader.

Secretary to Chief Minister Ningthoujam Geoffrey, president of Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur and Nagaland) Athuan Abonmai, president of Zeliangrong Baudi (Manipur) Poupoklung Kamei, representatives of various Zeliangrong organisations and others attended the function.

On the other hand, the day was also observed at Jadonang Park today. Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh and Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh led the people in paying floral tributes to the statue of the departed freedom fighter at the park.

A two minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Zeliangrong Union (AMN), AMUCO and UCM jointly submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister at the function.

The memorandum urged to declare Haipou Jadonang death anniversary day as State holiday and to observe the day as State function.

It also urged to expand the existing Jadonang Park and to construct Haipou Jadonang Memorial hall at the area.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the gathering that the points in the memorandum will be discussed in the Cabinet and looked into.

AMUCO president Ph Deban who also attended as a guest of honour urged the State Government to boldly confront the adverse impacts of the ongoing Naga peace talk to ensure that the State is not harmed in anyway.

Informing that the matter of forming a Naga Autonomous Council within the State has lately come up following the dismissal of granting Sixth Schedule to the Naga inhabited areas and implementation of Article 371A as part of the Naga Peace talk, he advocated finding a path that will not create any kind of internal contradiction between the communities in the State and which will bring inclusive welfare to all the said communities.

He also appealed the legislators of the Opposition and Government as well as all the CSOs and different communities of the State to collectively strive for the said purpose.

H Dingo, MLA, former Minister Kh Loken, Amu Kamei, president, Zeliangrong Union (AMN) and leaders of various civil society organisations and people from different parts of the State attended the observation which was organised by Haipou Jadonang Statue and Park Development cum Haipou Jadonang Death Anniversary Committee.