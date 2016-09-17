Lets (talk) football

The 128th edition of Durand Cup Trophy 2016, the third oldest in the world and the oldest in Asia, has just concluded at New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium and a team from Manipur – NEROCA FC participated for the first time, in which the participation itself has become a history in Manipur’s football. Apart from just participation and to all the Manipuri football loving fan’s delight, NEROCA FC has achieved a great feat by winning the Runner’s up trophy. Congratulation to the NEROCA FC! Hope this team and many other teams from Manipur shine in its future endeavours too.

In fact, football in Manipur was first introduced by the colonial British officers during the fag end of the nineteenth century C.E. It was at Manung Kangjeibung, which was also known as Paltan ground i.e. within the Kangla Fort that the British Indian Sepoys played football for the first time in Manipur (Lokeshwor, N/A). The then Maharaja of Manipur – Sir Churachand Singh K.C.S.I, C.B.E, who was known for promoting modern sports in Manipur including “Polo” became the patron of this beautiful game – football. Then, it was Rev. William Pettigrew; the then teacher of the present Johnstone Higher Secondary School in Imphal had introduced this game to his students in 1899. Thereafter, a football team of Johnstone School was formed at the turn of the century. A second football team was also created, which was known as “Maharaja Team” under the patronage of his highness, Sir Churachand Singh K.C.S.I., C.B.E.

Another football club came up in 1920 and that was named as the “Manipur Town Club”. That club (Manipur Town Club) was the brainchild of Shri Phoni Mukerjee, a Bengali settler in Imphal, Manipur. Various football tournaments, such as, Nine Cup, Jabar Memorial tournament, Under Five Feet tournament, among the other tournaments were organised by the Manipur Town Club during 1935 to 1941.

What is worth mentioning here is that it was under the banner of this club (Town Club) that many football tournaments were organised in Manipur, particularly at Kalimai (or Kali-ma) ground (the current 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal). With Shri Mukerjee’s initiatives, a football team representing Manipur had participated in the Bidhumukhi knockout tournament that was organised at Lumding, Assam in 1933, in which Manipur football team came back with the Winner’s Trophy. It is reported that the entire expenditure to participate the said tournament was borne by the Maharaja Churachand Singh.

Sir Churachand Singh K.C.S.I., C.B.E. Memorial Football Tournament also popularly known as “C.C. Meet” that has become one of the major football extravaganzas of India’s north-eastern region has a special place in the annals of Manipur’s football. The then king of Manipur, Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh donated a gold plated shield in 1950 to organise a football tournament in memory of his late father – Maharaja of Manipur Sir Churachand Singh, K.C.S.I., C.B.E. The All Manipur Sports Association (AMSA) took an important role to organise the event successful. Various teams from Bengal, Assam, and other neighbouring states were also invited. In fact, it was in 1975 that popular teams from Kolkata (Calcutta) like Mohun Bagan, among other teams, took part in the said tournament.

Gradually, as a result of the growing interest in football, The All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) was formed in 1973 and become an affiliated unit of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It organized various tournaments ranging from National State, and district level tournaments. The prestigious C.C. Meet football tournament has also been organizing by the AMFA since the 1970s. Manipur has also successfully organized the 58th National Championship Football Tournament popularly known as “Santosh Trophy” in 2002, in which Manipur became the winner of that edition.

It is not only AMFA or AMSA, credit must also be given to the numbers of local clubs in Manipur that have been taking an active role to popularize this beautiful game. Local clubs, such as, TRAU-Kwakeithel, NACO-Nambul Mapal, SSU-Singjamei, USA-Khurai, NISA-Thangmeiband, ESU-Wankhei, NEROCA-Laipham Khunou, among other clubs can be mentioned here for promoting and keeping the spirit of football alive. These local clubs are the launching pad for our local talents.

The popularity of football among the Manipuri people is immense and still growing. Today many local clubs are mushrooming in and around the valley districts or hill districts of Manipur. Unfortunately, most of these clubs are still running in a traditional approach. In fact, professionalism, either physical resource or economic resource management is largely absent in most of the local club’s management. For instance, signing of football players for a long-term contract, instituting football academy, etc. is not visible in most of the clubs in Manipur.

Further, what most of these clubs does is that they will assign players only for a season and released or retain for the next season on free agent. This is highly unsustainable for a club because it will have no returns of income from selling any player though they buy the same player costing nearly 100,00 (one lakh) or more than 100,000 (one lakh) Indian Rupees. On the other hand, economic resources are highly dependant on local philanthropists, including local MLAs, or government employees. But for how long these philanthropists will fund is a mystery. Therefore, a very strong resource management model is required for the sustainability of the clubs that includes incomes from selling players, income from match ticket sale, income from kit sale, etc. Manipur needs a top-division professional football club. It is due to the absence of top-division club, most of the talented local footballers from the state have to look for bigger and better divisions i.e. to the other Indian states. Somotai Shaiza, Khangembam Ratan, Kh. Balin, Guanbir Singh, Mutum Bijen Singh, P. Renedy Singh, to name a few were among the first ones who have to leave Manipur in search of better and bigger football leagues. Of course, exodus of these local talents is not bad in itself, but this exodus occurred due to the absence of professional clubs in Manipur. In fact, the current international footballer from Manipur, Mr. Jackychand had opined in the Times of India that he wanted to play either Indian Super League (ISL) or I-League for one of the clubs from Manipur if Manipur has professional football clubs, that Manipur is lacking currently, and he have to look for bigger clubs in other parts of Indian states.

Of course, local club like NEROCA that was established in 1965 has changed to professional football club very recently with the aim and objectives to participate in the I-League (2nd Division) 2015-16, and now managed by a Private Limited Company, called NEROCA Football Club Pvt. Ltd. bearing Company Identification Number U92412MN2015PTC008432. This initiation from NEROCA FC management group is highly appreciative. Yet, Manipur still need more professional clubs like NEROCA FC.

No doubt, it is understandable that local clubs cannot be compared with the big clubs like Mohun Bagan or East Bengal’s or any other European style of management, but it is always better to start as a business model for the sustainability of the clubs and for the popularity of the game. In addition, there is huge potential market for football business because most of the people of Manipur eat football, sleep football, pray football and football runs into their blood.

Today, some of the local clubs including NEROCA FC, TRAU, NISA, among other teams in Manipur has also began to employ foreign players either to strengthen the squad or to have an attractive game.

It has obviously attracted football-loving fans for sure, but what is interesting here is that people have a serious doubt whether hiring foreign players has improved football technique or give attractive football to Manipur. In fact, the tactical and the style of football in Manipur become more attractive than before is by far the doubt of many of the football experts too. The paradox is that the numbers of football fan has apparently reduced to a few in many of the major football tournaments in Manipur.

(to be contd)