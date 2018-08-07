8th Bpr Dist Level Badminton Suresh faces Chandrajit in men’s singles final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 6 : O Suresh will be facing O Chandrajit in the men’s singles final of the 8th District level Badminton Championship 2018 which began yesterday under the aegis of Bishnupur District Badminton Association at Indoor Stadium of Mangolnganbi College, Ningthoukhong.

O Suresh outlasted K Dayananda Sharma 21-8, 21-13 in the first semi-final today while O Chandrajit pulled off a 21-14, 22-20 win over RK Henry in the second semi-final.

Men’s Doubles

Oinam Bhagat Meitei and T Dingku Meitei will lock horns for the Men’s doubles title with Kh Kalenyai Singh and O Chandrajit Singh.

Oinam Bhagat Meitei and T Dingku Meitei who beat the pair of David and Devajit 21-8, 21-9 in the quarter final outshone the pair of O Santosh and Y Motilal in the semi-final match today. Earlier, O Santosh and Motilal sealed a 21-12, 21-12 win against Kh Vivekananda and S Dinesh Kumar Singh to move into semi-final.

In other quarter final matches, L Langngamba Singh and N Joychandra beat O Premkanta and N Sanatomba 21-18, 18-21, 21-14 while Kh Kalenyai Singh and O Chandrajit Singh beat K Johnson and O Bhalendrajit 21-8, 21-8 in the quarter final before beating L Langngamba Singh and N Joychandra 22-20, 21-10 in the semi-final match.

Other events

U-13 Boys Singles

RK Alen Singh saw off Alex Ningombam by 21-19, 21-18 win in the fist semi-final match while H Malemnganba got better of Kh Amarjit Singh in the second semi-final match and completed the final line up of the U-13 boys’ singles competition.

Earlier, in the first quarter final clash, K Jim Singh who sealed a 2-1 sets victory in the pre-quarter stage went down 12-21, 6-21 to RK Alex today while Alex Ngangom registered a hard fought 11-21, 21-18, 21-11 win to seal the semi-final berth. The third quarter final match saw H Malemnganba notched up an easy 21-6, 21-10 win over Kh Davidson Singh while Kh Amarjit cruised into the semi-final with a similar 21-10, 21-9 win against O Dipak Singh.

U-15 Boys’ Singles

H Rohenkumar Singh today defeated M Agalin 21-19, 21-13 in the first semi-final match of the Boy’s U-17 competition to set up summit clash with Th Rikarson who beat RK Ringson 21-20, 13-21, 21-16 in another semi-final clash staged today.

H Rohenkumar Singh beat Ph Arju singh 21-18, 21-18 in the first quarter final match to move into semi-final competition earlier while M Agalin registered a similar win over Alex Ngangom in the second quarter final match.

RK Ringson saw off H Malemnganba Singh 21-13, 21-18 in the third quarter final match while Th Rikarson Singh sealed a 21-17, 21-17 win over M Brajamani to move into the last 4 round of the competition.

U-15 Boys’ Doubles

H Rohenkumar and RK Ringson will fight Alex Ngangom and Th Rikarson for the title of the U-15 Boys doubles competition.

H Rohenkumar and RK Ringson saw off the pair of RK Dayananda and S Bishal 21-4, 21-12 in the first semi-final match while Alex Ngangom and Th Rikarson pulled off a 21-18, 21-19 against L Bricson and O Leishemba in the last semi-final match.

U-17 Boys’ Singles

Ph Arju Singh outlasted Th Rikarson Singh 21-19, 20-22, 21-15 in the first semi-final match of the U-17 boys’ competition while T Bonson Singh was quick to defeat S Bishal, who beat Kh Lakhpati Singh 2-0 in the quarter final, 21-10, 21-9 in the second semi-final match to set up title clash with Th Rikarson.

U-17 Boys’ Doubles

H Rojenkumar and RK Ringson Singh will take on L Lanngamba Singh and T Dingku Meitei in the final clash of the U-17 Boys’ Doubles competition.

H Rojenkumar and RK Ringson Singh outclassed O Leishemba and T Bonson Singh 21-15, 21-14 to book the final berth of the U-17 Boys’ competition while L Lanngamba Singh and T Dingku Meitei saw off Alex Ngangom and Th Rikarson Singh 21-18, 21-14 in the second semi-final match to meet H Rojenkumar and RK Ringson in the final.