8th Manipur State Canoe Sprint Championship begins at Minuthong

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4 : The 8th Manipur State Canoe Sprint Championship 2017-2018 kicked off today in the presence of P Saratchandra, MLA Moirang AC, S Bira Singh, MLA Kumbi AC and Jotin Waikhom, president All Manipur Canoeing and Kayaking Association as dignitaries at Minuthong Water Reservoir .

The championship organised under the aegis of All Manipur Canoeing and Kayaking Association is participated by 56 men paddlers and 28 women paddlers of four units from Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Manipur Police Sports Club.

In men’s 1000 m K-1 event, H Haridas (IE) bagged the gold medal while Y Geetchandra of Bishnupur-A and N Aboy of Bishnupur- B finished second and third to settle for silver and bronze medals.

H Haridas and Bungoba of IE bagged gold medal in the K-2 1000 m event while Rakesh and Superson of Bishnupur-A clinched silver medal.

In the 1000 m K-4 event, Y Geetchandra, Rakeshwor, Roshan and Rojar won the gold medal.

Nivas of Bishnupur won gold in the K-1 event for junior men followed by Boris of Imphal West to finish second.

In the K-2 1000 m event, Rimson and A Bungoh of Bishnupur clinched the gold medal while Chinglemba and Boris of Imphal West settled for silver medal.

P Roji of Bishnupur won gold medal in K-1 1000 m event for women followed by Bimola of Imphal West while in1000 m K-2 Renubala and RK Sanajaobi won the gold medal.

In the 1000 m K-4 event for women, Bimola, Surmala, Lily and Nandini won the gold medal.

In the junior women K-1 1000 m event, Roshni of Bishnupur bagged the gold medal while Surmala of Imphal West took the silver medal. Y Sandhyarani and O Binita of Bishnupur won gold medal in the junior women 1000 m K-2 event.

In the sub-junior girls 1000 m C-1 event, T Sharda of Bishnupur bagged the gold medal while in the 1000 m K-2 event.

A Gyaneshor of Bishnupur won gold medal in the sub-junior boy’s 1000 m C-1 event.

In the women’s 1000 m C-1 event Rabichandra of Bishnupur won the gold medal while A Robin and N Naocha of Imphal East bagged gold medal in the men’s 1000 m C-2 event.

In the junior men’s 1000 m C-1 event, Ayeen of Imphal East bagged the gold medal while in the 1000 m C-4 event Naocha, M Robin, Th Arvin and Gilbert of Imphal West clinched the gold medal.

In the women’s 1000 m C-1, M Bimola of Bishnupur won the gold medal while Samasakhi and N Romeja finished second and third to settle for silver and bronze.