8th Mazarun Bibi Memorial Football RYC share spoils with Mirpur FC, New Life Club top Mokamlung FC 2-1

JIRIBAM, Oct 22 : RYC, Ramgraijang played out a 1-1 draw with Mirpur FC while New Life Club, Uchathol edged past Mokamlung FC by 2-1 goals in the super league round matches of the ongoing 8th Mazarun Bibi Memorial Football Tournament, 2018 organised at Jiribam Higher Secondary, playground.

RYC and Mirpur FC took of the game cautiously and prevented successfully one another from opening the goal account.

The goal drought however ended in the 40th minute when Chungongpou of RYC made a fine finish past the Mirpur FC’s custodian. The lead however could not last long as Hminga of Mirpur FC came up to rescue his team from the mouth of defeat with a clinical shot in the 54th minute.

Despite relentless attempts from both ends to find the winner the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the second match of the super league round, New Life Club had a positive start as Hougailung ran riot to hit two goals, the first in the 24th and the other in the 32nd minute to hand his team a 2-0 lead in the first half.

To their disappointment, Michael of New Life Club conceded an own goal in the 59th minute to give fresh hope to Mokamlung FC who were bereft of chances for the major portion of the game.

The defence line up of the Uchathol side however managed to keep all threats from the Mokamlung sides at bay and helped their team seal home the match 2-1.