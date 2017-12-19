8th Shaheed Manoranjan Memorial SSU to meet DM RAO in final

IMPHAL, Dec 18 : SSU will take on DM RAO in the final of the 8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF State Open Football Tournament 2017 which got underway from December 11 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and Astro Turf Ground under the aegis of Group Centre CRPF, Langjing under the supervision of IGP, Manipur and Nagaland Sector and All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

In the first semi-final match played today, SSU edged out NC Club, Khonghampat 2-1 to cruise into the final while DM RAO notched up a thumping 5-0 win in the second match against AIM, Khabam.

The keen competition between SSU and NCC in the first half resulted in a 1-1 stalemate in the first half but SSU raced ahead in the second half to score one goal and finish the game 2-1 to seal the final berth.

The opener was struck by Ng Naocha of NCC in the 21st minute of the match but Th Roshan came up with the much awaited equaliser in the 40th minute.

After the restart, SSU started to dominate the game and soon it was Th Roshan again who intruded deep into the box and sent home the ball past the custodian to take a 2-1 lead.

The latter part saw NCC trying to level the score but SSU maintained the lead till the final whistle and snatched the game 2-1.

In the last semi-final encounter, DM RAO came up with a strong line up and thrashed AIM 5-0 in a very one sided match. The goal fest started in the 13th minute with Thangjonglen scoring the first goal. Ch Krishnanda followed his footsteps and succeeded in scoring a brace (28′, 48′). Y Sushilkumar also took his turn to pump in two more goals in the 67th and 75th minute and completed the 5-0 rout of AIM, Khabam.

The final match will be held on December 20 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.