8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial Football Tournament to begin today

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : The 8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial Football Tournament organised by Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing under the supervision of IGP, Manipur and Nagaland CRPF will begin tomorrow at Khuman Lampak, Main Stadium.

The tournament is organised in memory of Late Ng Manoranjan, Asst Comdt of the elite 201 COBRA Battalion, a native of Yurembam Makha Leikai, Imphal who made his supreme sacrifice while fighting naxalites in Dantewada district of Chhatisgarh on September 17, 2009. Altogether 16 top teams of the State, NISA, Thangmeiband, DM RAO, Sekmai, TRAU, Kwakeithel, AIM, Khabam, SSU, Singja-mei, FC Zalen, Kangpokpi, NEROCA FC, Sangakpham, KLASA, Keinou, MTFC, Leimakhong, NC Club, Khonghampat, MPSC, Mani-pur Police, SAI, Utlou, KPSC, Kakching, FC Kang-chup, RAU, Lairikyengbam Leikai and UPSA, Pukhao are taking part in the tournament which will be conducted on knock-out basis.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will begin at 12 pm and in presence of Governor of Manipur, Dr Najma Heptulla. Sh Mohin-der Kumar, DIGP, CRPF Manipur and Nagaland Sector and Sh Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Commandant, organising secretary will also attend the opening ceremony. The tournament carries prize money of Rs 1,00,000 for champions and Rs 75,000 for runners-up team.

Match fixture of the tournament is provided below.