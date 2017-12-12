8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial Football Tournament kicks off, TRAU beat NISA 1-0

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : The 8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF State Open Football Tournament 2017 organised by Group Centre CRPF, Langjing under the supervision of IGP, Manipur and Nagaland Sector and All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) kicked off today at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in the presence of PK Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Manipur as chief guest.

The opening ceremony of the tournament organised in memory of Late Manoranjan Singh, Assistant Commandant from Yurembam Makha Leikai who was martyred while fighting naxalites in Chhastigarh was attended by Mallana Goud, IPS, DGP, Vikram Sahgal, IGP M&N Sector CRPF, Col Balbir Singh Tuli, Mandeep Singh , IPS, DIG, SIB, Mohinder Kumar, DIG, GC, Imphal, Brigadier Vivek Sharma VSM, Commander NCC Group Imphal, Lal Chand Yadav Commandant 143 Bn, Vinod Kumar, Commandant 69 Bn, Dharam Prakash Commandant 69 Bn, Kalyan Singha, Commandant 86 Bn of CRPF and other dignitaries.

Invitees, families and men of CRPF and other organisations also attended the function.

16 top teams of the State are taking part in the tournament which is organised as a tribute to the brave officer and son of the State.

In the opening match of the tournament which is conducted on knock-out basis, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel defeated NISA, Thangmeiband 1-0.

The match started amidst rain and the cold weather and the solitary goal came in the 20th minute from a clean strike made by A Herojit.

Stung by the goal, NISA also tried to return into the game but their attempts were either thwarted by TRAU’s defence or their kicks at the goal went too wide. A Momocha and L Amit of TRAU were yellow carded in the 55th and 75th minute. With this win, TRAU have now reached the quarter final stage.