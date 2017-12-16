8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial SSU, DM RAO enter quarter final

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : SSU, Singjamei overwhelmed FC Kangchup 4-0 while DM RAO thrashed RAU 4-2 in today’s match of the ongoing 8th Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial CRPF Football Tournament 2017 at Astro Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

In the very first match between SSU and FC Kangchup started slowly and it was hard to decide which was better in the beginning of the match. H Romesh started to shine from the middle portion of the match and his brace greatly helped in thrashing FC Kangchup 4-0 comfortably.

Towards the end of the first half, SSU raced ahead and succeeded in pumping to goal which almost changed the scenario of the game. The opener came from Abdul Salam in the 42nd minute followed by H Romesh in the 44th minute and gave the Singjamei side a 2-0 first half lead.

After the breather, the dominant SSU carried on the attacks and pressurised the hapless FC Kangchup which have no choice rather than keeping their citadel intact.

The defensive wall could not sustain for a longer period and Romesh was at it again outstepping few defenders preceded by a neat pass from the mid-field and banged in a powerful shot to extend the lead by 3-0. The goal fest continued with O Ajoy scoring the last goal in the 74th minute and handed his team a comfortable 4-0 win to advance into the round of last 16.

In yet another similar match, DM RAO outplayed RAU, Lairikyengbam Leikai 4-2 to cruise into the quarter final of the tournament.

DM RAU led the first half 2-1 through goals scored by S Prikanta and Kh Krishnananda in the 38th and 40th minute. Khangnam Horam was able to score one goal for RAU in the 38th minute of the match.

After the restart DM RAO sustained the pressure against RAU which were on the other side trying hard to return into the game.

The 65th minute saw Y Sushilkumar making his way through and cracked a power packed shot extending the lead by 3-1.

RAU clawed back for a while with another goal from Khangnam Horam scoring another goal in the 76th minute reducing the deficit by one goal but K Omesh of DM RAU came up with another goal in the 80th and underlined their victory with a 4-2 scoreline.

NEROCA FC will face NC CLUB in the first quarter final match at 11 am while MTFC will take on AIM, at 1.30 pm in the second match.