8th Y Kesho Singh Memorial Sr Volleyball Tourney begins

Jiribam, Apr 13 : The 8th edition of Y Kesho Singh Memorial Senior Volleyball Tournament, 2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA), Jirbam started today at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground .

The Inaugural function of the tournament was grace RK Nobinsana, Pradhan, Dibong G P, Jiribam, M Brajakanta Singh and president, All Jiribam Sport Association as dignitaries.

The volleyball tournament sponsored by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar in memory of his late father is featuring 12 teams.

The opening group stage match of the tournament saw Tatbung Y C outclassed RYC, Ramgaijang in straight sets. Tatbung Y C did not find it hard to beat RYC,Ramgaijang 25-17, 25-11, 25 -23 to earn full points..

In another match LHYC Lalpani edged out Meira Club, Chingdong Leikai by 3-1 sets. LHYC Lalpani lost the first set before coming back strongly and wrapped up the game 19-25, 31–29, 26 -24, 25–21.

Next matches will be held on April 16. LHYC Lalpani will meet BBC, (B) Bidyanagar in the first match while Tatbung Y C will meet Meira Club, Chingdong Leikai in the next match of the day at the same venue.