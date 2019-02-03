9 pol parties protest CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Nine political namely CPI, CPI (M), AAP, NCP, RSP, PRJA, JDS, BSP and FB, organised a protest meet at Irawat Bhawan today, followed by a rally, condemning the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

During the protest meet, CPI National secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Biswam said that the CAB is an anti-people Bill and assured that he will do everything in his power to prevent the CAB from getting passed in the Rajya Sabha.

He continued that it is time for the BJP/RSS to realise that the people of the North East are one and warned against any attempt to destroy the unity.

Assuring to do everything to prevent the passing of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the people of North East have now realised what Acche Din of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is.

Claiming that now the people have seen the real face and intention of the BJP, Vinay Biswam said that the people are now realising the mistake of ensuring BJP’s rise to power in the NE region.

None of the NE people approve the CAB which will threaten the indigenous people. The Bill is not meant for the Indian citizens and is based on communal lines which can break the country, he claimed.

The MP explained that India is made up of various communities which follow various religions and added that the people of NE region will not stay silent if the Government is trying to act in a way which can harm the people.

Asking why the BJP Government did not pause to think about the possible repercussions of the CAB, he assured that he along with the political parties which stand against the Bill, will fight in the Parliament for the rights of the people.

After the protest meet, a rally was organised from Irawat Bhawan, led by Vinay Biswam, which passed in front of Kangla and went around the Bazar before concluding at Irawat Bhawan. NCP Manipur president S Iboyaima, BSP Manipur president N Kabita, RSP Manipur secretariat member K Manoranjan and RSP Manipur State secretary N Ratan, CPI leader Dr Nara, JD (S) Manipur leader K Deven, MSC/CPI State secretary L Sotinkumar and CPI (M) leaders Salam Sarat were also present during the protest.