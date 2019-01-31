9 pol parties to stage protest rally today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30 : While pledging unstinted support to the 24 hours general strike called by CSOs of both the hills and the valley from this midnight, nine political parties have announced that they would take out a protest rally around Imphal city tomorrow during the general strike hours.

Speaking to media persons at Irabot Bhavan here today, CPI State secretary L Sotinkumar said that the nine parties namely; CPI, CPI-M, RSP, AIFB, NCP, AAP, BSP, JD-S and PRJA would also take part in torch rallies which would be taken out at different places this evening.

Vindicating their decision to abstain from going to Delhi together with BJP and some other parties, Sotinkumar asserted that the State Government neither agreed to adopt a common resolution on withdrawing CAB 2016 nor it did agree to convene a special session of the State Assembly

By claiming that the State Government would ask the Central Government to insert a special clause for Manipur in the Bill already passed in the Lok Sabha, Chief Minister N Biren revealed his intention to get the Bill passed, Sotinkumar said. If any clause should be inserted in CAB 2016, it must be first withdrawn and referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), he continued. CPI National secretary Binoy Vishwam would come to Imphal on February 2 and he would take part in a protest rally here. During the rally, Binoy Vishwam would elucidate proceedings, agenda and roles of Opposition Members in the Rajya Sabha, Sotinkumar said.

Moreover, Left parties and the nine parties would stage protest demonstrations at different State capitals on February 4 against the Bill, he added while appealing to all CSOs to support and join the protest demonstrations.