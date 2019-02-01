9 political parties stage anti-CAB rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 31 : Leaders and supporters of 9 political parties staged a protest rally in Imphal City today against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

The protest rally of the political parties comprising of CPI (M), CPI, RSP, FB, AAP, NCP, PRJA, BSP and JD (S) started from Rupmahal Tank before proceeding towards Kangla western gate.

From there, the rally proceeded towards Ima Keithel along BT road and led to a protest demonstration at Khwairamband Keithel.

The rally finally concluded at Irabot Bhawan. Police personnel in large number escorted the protesters to prevent any kind of unwanted incident during the protest rally.

On the other hand, the protesters raised slogans denouncing the Citizen Amendment Bill and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Speaking to media persons, L Sotinkumar, State Secretary of CPI stated that CAB is a communal Bill which is totally against the people and is also a challenge to Article 15 of the Indian Constitution and the secular identity of the country.

If CAB is passed and gets turned into an Act, then the fate of the indigenous people of the entire North East region will be at stake and they will become a minority in their own land within a very short period of time.

He continued that the nine political parties of the State have been pressuring the State Government led by N Biren Singh to take a unanimous decision to withdraw the Bill but the Government has failed to listen to the collective voice of the people and has satisfied with just an inclusion of a clause in the Bill although it has already been passed in the Lok Sabha

Sotinkumar also said that the 9 political parties will remain united in their stand against the Bill until it is withdrawn by the Central Government.