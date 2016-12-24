"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 24, 2016 22:05 pm

Drug seized

Counter blockade supporters have seized 75 pieces of Heroin from three persons at Takhel Keithel, Lamlai at 2.30 in the morning today. The persons have been identified as Phanjoubam Rabi from Andro Khuman, Joycee Kasar (25) and her sister Rotah Kasar (34) from Shokvao, Ukhrul.
They were caught travelling from North AOC at dawn and their vehicle, Honda Pleasure was set ablaze by the bandh supporters.

