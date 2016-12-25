Bilateral series between Manipur and Bihar State down Bihar by 5 wkts

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : Kennedy of Manipur did the star turn with the ball and bat to help the State team win the 2nd T-20 cricket match in the Bi-lateral Series between Manipur and Bihar at Luwangpokpa cricket stadium.

The tournament is being organised by the Manipur Cricket Association.

Winning the toss, Bihar opted to bat first and managed to notch up 94 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Pramod Yadav did the star turn for the Bihar team scoring a brisk 35 runs off only 25 balls.

Yadav carried his bat through the match.

The other notable contributor for Bihar was Prakash Yadav who notched up a quick 20 runs in 21 balls.

The Bihar batsmen were put under reins by Kennedy with his sharp and incisive bowling.

Not giving enough space to the Bihar batsmen, Kennedy beat them time and again with his incisive bowling and managed to scalp two wickets.

Kennedy was ably assisted by Thomas, Homendro and Sultan who chipped in with one wicket each.

Set a target of 95 runs to win, the State players took the crease with a positive bent of mind and started clobbering the bowlers of Bihar with some power packed shots on either side of the wicket.

Priyojit led the way in tearing apart the attack of Bihar cobbling up 37 runs in 37 balls.

Priyojit was ably assisted by William who made a swash buckling 23 runs off only 20 balls followed by Kennedy who made 20 runs off 29 balls.

Kennedy carried his bat through the match.

For Bihar the wicket takers included Neelam Butt who scalped two wickets followed by Rahul Yadav with another 2 wicket.

Pramod Yadav chipped in with one wicket.

For his fine show with the ball (2 wickets) and bat (20 runs off 29 balls), the man of the match title went to Kennedy. Tomorrow there will be a friendly match between MCA and Media XI at the same stadium.