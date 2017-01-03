Calendar released

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Directorate of Environment has released its calendar today.

Chief Secretary O Nabakishore released the calendar at a function organised at his office chamber at Old Secretariat which was attended by many eminent personalities including Dr M Homeshwor, Joint Director Dr Y Nabachandra Singh, Deputy Director Dr T Brajakumar, Deputy Director Ph Vivekanada Sharma, Deputy Director Th Bhogen and All Manipur Working Journalist Union president W Shamjai.