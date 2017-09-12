9th Asian Age-Group Aquatic C’ship Two divers from State win medals

IMPHAL, Sep 11: K Ramananda Sharma won Gold in the 3M Synchronised diving in the ongoing 9th Asian Age Group Aquatic championship 2017 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Ramananda Sharma, who represented India in the championship, also bagged Silver in the 3M Springboard diving. He clocked 316.68 points and 290.90 points respectively in the 3M Synchronised diving and 3M Springboard diving.

Ramananda Sharma is the son of K Rajbehari Sharma and Ranjana Devi of Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai.

Junior diver Ningthoujam Wilson Singh clocked 305.05 points in the High Board diving and bagged Bronze medal in that category. He also finished 4th and 5th respectively in the 1M Springboard and 3M Springboard diving.

N Wilson will give his last shot tomorrow in the 3M Spring Board diving.

N Wilson is the son of N Bhorot Singh and Anita Devi of Kongba Nandeibam Leikai.

The Indian team is led by Malem Kunjeshwar Meitei as the team coach. He hails from Taothang Khunou Lamshang.