9th East Zone Softball C’ship Odisha emerge women’s champions, Assam claim men’s title

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : The women’s team from Odisha emerged champions while Assam clinched the men’s title of the 9th East Zone Softball Championship 2017 organised by Manipur Softball Association today at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal.

In the women’s final match, Odisha blanked Manipur 8-0 to claim the championship title of the three State competition.

Rashmi, Payal and Prasanti scored two runs each for Odisha while Madhusmita and Rubi contributed one run each against Manipur.

In the first men’s semi-final match played today, Assam beat Odisha 4-1 through runs scored by Nagar, Bikash, Ankeet and Ashish. Odisha’s only run was scored by Sidharth.

In the second semi-final match, Manipur outclassed Nagaland 11-0 to set up summit clash with Assam. Raju, Chinglemba, Zingalala, Naoba and Nongdamba scored 2 runs each for Manipur followed by one run from Saint George.

In the men’s final match, Assam beat hopeful Manipur by a narrow 3-2 run.

The first innings was led by Manipur with a run scored by Lalit. Ajitkumar also took one run to take the lead till the fourth innings. It was in the fifth innings that Hari and Prasanjit took one run each to equalise the score. The sixth innings saw no runs from either team but it was in the seventh innings that Hari took another run to ensure Assam’s 3-2 victory.