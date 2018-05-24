9th Imphal West District Shooting Competition concludes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 23: The 9th Imphal West District Shooting Competition 2018 which got underway from May 17 at Khuman Lampak Shooting Range under the aegis of Imphal West District Rifle Association concluded today. 31 male and 21 female shooters took part in the shooting competition.

L Jayantakumar Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Bobby Waikhom, IAS, Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports and M Rajchandra Singh, retired DIGP, Telecom, vice-president, IWDRA attended the closing ceremony as dignitaries who also feted the winners of the competition.

In the competition which saw participation from 31 male and 21 females shooters in 30 different events, Imphal West team bagged a total of 19 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze medals while BSISC team settled with 10 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals. MRA finished with 1 gold medal.

A total of 8 new records were created in the current edition of the competition.

Gurumayum Devjit shot 369 points to smash the previous record of 355 points set by Y Dhanashyam Meitei in 2013 in the sub-junior men individual 10 m 0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle Division.

In the sub-junior women’s individual 10 m 0.177 peep sight air rifle event, Velorika Angom broke her own record of 357 points shooting 360 points while in the sub-junior women’s individual 10 m air pistol event, Greenland shot 333 points to break the previous record set by K Kabita with 328 points in 2013.

Davidson Khumanthem set a new record in the junior men novice individual 10 m 0.177 peep sight air rifle event shooting 331 points bettering 23 points from previous record set by Smith Achom last year.

In the men’s individual 50 m free rifle prone event, RK Sanahal hit 575 points to set a new record 7 points better from the previous record set by Somorendro Meitei in 2016. In the men’s individual 25 m sports pistol event, Ajay Huidrom shot 270 points to break the previous set by Victor Naorem in 2016 with 262 points. He also set a new record in the 25 m standard pistol event by shooting 260 points smashing the previous record of 239 points set by Ph Khamba in 2016. Khunyosan Tonanbam scored 219 points in the junior men individual 25 m standard pistol event to break the previous record set by Jupitor Ashem with 204 points in 2016.