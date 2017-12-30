9th Ravichandra Memorial Football FC Heirok, SYDA script huge wins

IMPHAL, Dec 29 : FC Heirok and SYDA, Lilong today secured emphatic wins to advance into the last 16 stage of the 9th State Level M Ravichandra Memorial Football Tournament 2017 organised at Kyamgei Ideal High School ground, Kyamgei Mamang Leikai.

The knock-out football tournament which began on December 28 is organised by Ravichandra Memorial Trust, Kyamgei and altogether 23 teams are featuring in it.

The first match played today, FC Heirok thrashed KKHC, Kyamgei 7-0. All goals of FC Heirok came in the first half with three goals coming from the feet of Roshan alone.

Roshan found the back of the net early in the 6th minute and opened the account for his team. The second goal came in the 7th minute through Sushil while Oken who was also looking for a gap around the edge of the box also succeeded in adding another goal for FC Heirok and extended the lead to 3-0 in the 18th minute of the match.

FC Heirok continued to enjoy the goal fest as Roshan went on to score two more goals in the 22nd and 25th minute. Dina struck the last goal of the match in the 37th minute.

In another similar encounter, SYDA, Lilong thumped FC Imphal City, Kongba 5-1 through goals scored by Kh Amujao, S Netrajit, Romario and Thoicha.

Kh Amujao opened the account for SYDA in the 17th minute followed by S Netrajit in the 21st minute and put their team ahead with a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later it was Romario of SYDA who fired in a drilling shot past the custodian and extended the lead to 3-0. His team mate, Thoicha also followed his foot steps and banged in another shot in the 30th minute.

Stung by the huge deficit, N Nanao of FC Imphal City, Kongba led a counter attack and pulled a single goal back for his team in the 36th minute of the match. The first half ended 4-1 in favour of SYDA.

After the breather, SYDA continued to press the losing side. Netrajit was at it again scoring his second goal of the day in the 48th minute and completed the 5-1 rout of the Kongba side.

FC Yumnam Khunou will take on Seven Star Langthabal in the first match scheduled at 1 pm tomorrow while ST Khongjom will play LLK Karam in the second match at 2.15 pm at the same venue.