9th Senior Women’s Football League MPSC ease past YWC 3-0, ESU share spoils with KRYPHSA

IMPHAL Dec 14 : MPSC continued to remain on top of the 9th AMFA Senior Women’s Football League for BM Singh Trophy 2018 as they overcame YWC, Langthabal by 3-0 margin today at Football Turf Ground in the first match of the second leg. The second match of the day saw ESU, Wangkhei play out a goalless draw with KRYPHSA to share the spoils.

Ng Bala shone in the first match as she scored twice to give MPSC, which beat the same team by 3-1 margin in the first leg, a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half.

YWC, Langthabal showed a much improved side with respect to the previous outing but failed to break into experience MPSC’s box to get their names on the scoresheet. MPSC on the other hand were quick to stretch the defence line of YWC and it was Ng Bala who opened up the scoring in the 12th minute before connecting to another goal in the 37th minute of the match. With YWC failing to make an attack of note, the first half ended 2-0 in MPSC’s favour.

The earlier portion of the second half saw YWC struggle hard to reduce the deficit but were blocked by strong defence line of MPSC. YWC’s attack perished gradually and MPSC which were sitting back with ease sprang up with A Roja extending the lead to 3-0 with a scintillating strike in the 76th minute. It was then impossible for YWC to climb the tall order and overturn the scoreline and eventually MPSC cruised to a 3-0 win.

In the second match, KRYPHSA, which were able to seal a 2-1 against ESU earlier in the first leg, failed to capitalise on the ball to play out a goalless draw.

Both the teams fair share of chances but could not find the net to share same points.

YWC, Langthabal will face KRYPHSA, Naoremthong in the 9th league match on December 16 at 9 am while MPSC will play ESU, Wangkhei in the 10th match at 2 pm.