A blemished system

Rabin Prasad Kalita

Today, it is of absolute importance to depict a true picture of our childhood days in front of the present generation. How we completed our schooling and then college, and how we grew up in our socio-cultural environment. In our days, students managed an all-round development.

We were asked to do house-hold work too, like looking after the cattle and cultivation, selling vegetable produce at the local market to meet the day-to-day requirements of our livelihood, attending social functions, etc. In between we had to manage our study time as well.

We would often meet our own kith and kin, staying in different towns and villages, so that cordial relations could be maintained. Those days are now long gone. Now, in this dynamic and mechanized globe, students have no time to spend with family. Eventually they lag behind in social and cultural parameters. People become self-centered owing to the modern education system and have no time to spare for the well-being of the society that they live in.

Individual aspirations take priority over the social well-being. Now, even 24 hours in a day are considered inadequate.

Pressure keeps mounting on each student (whatever the age) from the very first day of one’s academic year. Not to mention the increasing stress and pressure on students who get in to the higher classes. Children are constantly reminded about the success stories of others, so that they stay focused on their goals. Comparisons are brought in too – “If he can get such a high score, why not you? Have we not provided you everything? This is high time, son. Better rise up to the occasion.”

This also builds up a lot of pressure on them. Parents pressurize their children to study courses that they prefer, not what the children are interest in.

In order to get a good job, one has to get recognized institution for which one has to overcome the hurdle of entrance examination. In order to do well in the entrance examination, one has to study real hard. Parents are willing to do everything to ensure that their children achieve academic success. They start saving money when their children are still very young, only to mitigate financial problems that might arise in the future.

To get in to an elite school which has better learning conditions than any other ordinary school, parents resort to all kinds of tricks. They spend hours in the evening and during the weekends to coach their children. Parents expect their children to obtain good scores in all kinds of exams throughout the year. There are many parents who don’t even hesitate to restrict TV time, limit leisure and play time, keep them away from all sorts of social obligations and keep an eagle eye on them at every moment.

Success is measured in terms of what one has achieved in the form of marks.

The very purpose of childhood is lost somewhere. Children are treated as objects or machines. Their life becomes stereotypical.

In today’s ultra-competitive environment, students face more pressure than ever – be it in studies, examinations, from peers, teachers or parents.

Some amount of pressure is not bad but when the pressure goes beyond the student’s ability to cope, the rejection, anger and depression, and can finally cut down the ability to achieve one’s best. What is education meant for?

The purpose of education is the overall progress of students as was the case in our days. Life is not just about achieving certificates, there should a system in place to find out and exploit the full potential of every unique person. Apparently the most dangerous menace to the society is education that has no ethical value.

