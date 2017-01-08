A Boat on the River

K Radhakumar

We

My companion and I

Walk the streets in the evening.

A sort of exercise —

Walking is.

The tantalizing visage of the future !

My future?

A farce.

Existentialism!

In my younger days

It did not appeal to me.

I have been woken

By my companion talking —

His is just talk.

Act he will never.

Yes, my companion is all talk.

The conversationalist

And his speech-impaired companion

They go walking in the evening.

There is nothing strange about it.

Marriage and money making

Bedroom farce and children

That’s all.

Birth is a matter of routine.

Death is a matter of routine.

Who needs a break from routine !

I spend every evening glued to the TV

Hollywood smash hits.

My wife after doing the dishes

Wake me up

From the snooze on the sofa.

Time for bed.

It is a hard winter

Why so cold ?

What a question !

The countryside is beautiful

Very beautiful in summertime