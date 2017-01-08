K Radhakumar
We
My companion and I
Walk the streets in the evening.
A sort of exercise —
Walking is.
The tantalizing visage of the future !
My future?
A farce.
Existentialism!
In my younger days
It did not appeal to me.
I have been woken
By my companion talking —
His is just talk.
Act he will never.
Yes, my companion is all talk.
The conversationalist
And his speech-impaired companion
They go walking in the evening.
There is nothing strange about it.
Marriage and money making
Bedroom farce and children
That’s all.
Birth is a matter of routine.
Death is a matter of routine.
Who needs a break from routine !
I spend every evening glued to the TV
Hollywood smash hits.
My wife after doing the dishes
Wake me up
From the snooze on the sofa.
Time for bed.
It is a hard winter
Why so cold ?
What a question !
The countryside is beautiful
Very beautiful in summertime
A Boat on the River
