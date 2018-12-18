A Boby clinches his 7th Mr World title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : Arambam Boby claimed the record seventh Mr World title yesterday at the 10th WBPF World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship which was organised under the supervision of World Body Building and Physique Sports Federation since December 11 at Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Arambam Boby from Manipur, who currently serves at Railways Sports Promotion Board won the gold medal for India in the 80 kg category to claim the title for the seventh time while N Sarbo Singh who is also serving at the Railways Sports Promotion Board finished second in the same category to settle with silver medal.

It may be mentioned that L Dinesh from Manipur won a gold for India in the junior men’s 70 kg category competition on December 14 while W Jamuna finished with a bronze medal in the women’s body building competition.