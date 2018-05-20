A Cow Moos

K Radhakumar

I saw you in my dream last night;

We had a long chat

The mother and her son.

We are so intimately connected

Even death cannot separate us.

Another time

You are far, far away from me

Like a distant star.

I look at you over the breakfast table

And see one whom I have never seen.

It is no wonder

We have been leading

Totally separate lives

In this world

Having a life of its own.

Nature

And my way of life!

My unnatural likes and dislikes

My insatiable appetite for

The origin of life

The origin of the universe

The meaning of life and death

The relationship between you and I;

This the beginning

And also the end of my poem

This solitude

In the heart of the long din

Ah, this has made all the difference.

A calf born

With its legs bent at an unnatural angle,

Its innocent eyes,

The cow licking its back –

I cannot fault the little one

In its predicament.

The reality seems to be harsh and unfair

And I am conscious of my limitations

And the sea of possible explanations.