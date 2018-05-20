A Cow Moos

K Radhakumar
I saw you in my dream last night;
We had a long chat
The mother and her son.
We are so intimately connected
Even death cannot separate us.
Another time
You are far, far away from me
Like a distant star.
I look at you over the breakfast table
And see one whom I have never seen.
It is no wonder
We have been leading
Totally separate lives
In this world
Having a life of its own.
Nature
And my way of life!
My unnatural likes and dislikes
My insatiable appetite for
The origin of life
The origin of the universe
The meaning of life and death
The relationship between you and I;
This the beginning
And also the end of my poem
This solitude
In the heart of the long din
Ah, this has made all the difference.
A calf born
With its legs bent at an unnatural angle,
Its innocent eyes,
The cow licking its back –
I cannot fault the little one
In its predicament.
The reality seems to be harsh and unfair
And I am conscious of my limitations
And the sea of possible explanations.