Churachandpur: The Chief of Suangdoh, Paukhenkhup Guite took appealed the district administration for an Aadhar enrolment team, considering the Government’s decision to link Aadhar number to all its schemes.

Accordingly, a team led by Jamkhanpau (Head Lambu) and several Aadhaar Enrolment Agents began enrolment exercise on December 13. A total of 150 applicants are enrolled on the first day while many others avail the service ever since.

It may be noted that prior to the Aadhar team’s visit, villagers from the area had to travel to the district headquarters for the same.

It may also be mentioned that, Suangdoh Sub-Division was created by a State Cabinet Decision on November, 2016 but no staff have been appointed/allocated till date, reports our correspondent.