Aadhar enrolment

IMPHAL, Sep 16: The State Government has decided to introduce enrollment of Aadhar at Common Service Centres to give convenience to the students while submitting application forms for scholarships.

It was decided in a meeting of high ranking officials conducted with Chief Secretary O Nabakishore in the chair at the conference hall of Old Secretariat today.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu, DCs of different districts and officials of Directorate of Education (S) and Census Department were present at the meeting.

The officials also discussed on the possibilities of Aadhar enrollment at educational institutes and Anganwadi centres by using the 100 Aadhar kits provided by the Centre to the State Government. Stating that Aadhar enrollment is done without any charge, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore urged the public to inform him if anybody asks for money for Aadhar enrollment. He said that he would take action against such individuals or officials.