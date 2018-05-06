Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Mela organised at different districts

CCpur/TBL/TPL, May 5 (DIPR)

The Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Mela under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was organized under the initiative of the district administration at Churachandpur today.

Speaking at the event held at District Training Centre, near DC Office, V Hangkhanlian, Minister (Agri/Vety and AH) said most of the people of the district have no awareness about the various schemes of the Government of India and the State Government.

As we have been observing the Abhiyan for the last 20 days, it is our sole duty to make the public aware of the schemes and this is the main theme of the Abhiyan, said the Minister.

The Minister appealed the District Council Members, officials of the district, public leaders, village authorities and philanthropic organisations to extend maximum cooperation so that the Abhiyan becomes a grand success in the district.

Six beneficiaries from different villages received new LPG connection today under the Ujjwala scheme.

Other dignitaries who attended the programme includes S L Meena, Jt Secretary (DONER) GOI, Shyam Lal Poonia, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur and other DLOs of the district.

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan,Thoubal district also observed Aajeevika Divas at Lilong Arapti today.

The programme was attended by W Minakumari Devi, Chairperson of Lilong (Thoubal) Municipal Council as chief guest , L Damu Singh, chairman JSS Thoubal as president and H Pradeep Kumar Singh EO Thoubal Municipal Council as guest of honour respectively.

Altogether 250 women attended the programme.

While delivering his presidential speech L Damu focused on the schemes of National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Tengnoupal district too observed the Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Divas at the Resource Centre, District Headquarters.

The programme organised under the aegis of the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) and Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), Tengnoupal Block was attended by Charan Kumar Ashem, SDC and BM Gurung Branch Manager, MRB Tengnoupal Branch as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Hechin Haokip, social activist and secretary of Centre for Women and Girls graced the occasion as special guests along with Ch Morung, Chairman of Kambang Khullen.

The celebration was attended by special teams from the nodal agencies deputed for National Level Monitoring of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Aya Rungshung, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Labour, RNP Singh, NLM, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India accompanied by DRDA officials L Stephen Modar, Project Officer and Iboyaima Singh, Assistant Project Officer attended the observation.

The programme started with a keynote address by the Block Mission Manager of MSRLM Daniel S Haokip, followed by speeches from dignitaries who shared invaluable insights in the field of women empowerment, rights and entitlements and development in general.

Altogether, 191 women from different Self Help Groups and Village Level Federation attended the observation.

Village chiefs and Chairmen of the area attended the event.