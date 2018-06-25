Aaradhya clinches gold at Karate Nationals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : Aaradhya Bindra who topped in the State Level Karate Championship shone in the All India Karate Championship 2018 being held in Talkotra Indoor Stadium, New Delhi under the ageis of Bharat Karate Academy and Seiko Kai Shito Ryu International, India. Aaradhya, daughter of Col Vivek Bindra bagged 1 gold medal in Kata and 1 silver in kumite event of the championship which began on June 22 and culminated today. She was in the State team led by Omesh Maimom as coach.