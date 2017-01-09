Abducted chief, chairman found shot dead

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Chief of Nongkham Gamnom village Otkhomang Mate and local Church chairman Tilpao Haokip who were abducted by some unidentified persons were found dead at the playground of N Satang village today.

Meanwhile several civil society organisations based at Moreh have called a bandh along Imphal-Moreh road from 8 am tomorrow till 12 midnight.

On learning about discovery of the two dead bodies, leaders of different communities of Moreh and personnel of Moreh police station started for the spot where the dead bodies were found in three Shaktiman trucks.

Sources informed that the Moreh SDPO approached the Myanmar authority to let the community leaders and State police pass through Myanmar territory and retrieve the bodies but the Myanmar authority denied them permission.

Subsequently, local people and the police team took the lengthier road inside Indian territory which took them three hours to reach the spot.

Fatal bullet injuries were seen on the bodies of Otkhomang Mate s/o late Doukhothang Mate and Tilpao Haokip s/o late Holkhojam Haokip.

Till the time of filing this report, the dead bodies have not yet reached Moreh.

Notably, the village chief and the Church chairman were abducted by some unidentified persons at around 7 pm of January 6 and they were taken toward Indo-Myanmar border.

Meanwhile, denizens of Moreh expressed dissatisfaction with Myanmar authority for not allowing them to pass through their territory to retrieve the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, in connection with the twin murder of S Doukhomang Mate and Tilpao Haokip, a joint meeting attended by members of various organisations including Hill Tribal Council, Meitei Council Moreh, Kuki Chiefs Association (Moreh Block) and women leaders was held today and the meeting resolved to impose a bandh along Moreh road tomorrow from 8 am to 12 midnight.

The 16-hour bandh will be also imposed in Moreh town, reports our correspondent.

Condemning the death of S Doukhomang Mate and Tilpao Haokip, Mate Tribe Union demanded the kidnappers to issue a clarification immediately. The union also urged the authority concerned to look into the matter and take up stern action against the guilty.

The Chingshanglak Rilram Yekkul Area and the Nongkam Satang Village Authority have strongly condemned the murder of S Otkhomang Mater and Tilpao Haokip.

While the Nongkam Satang Village Authority appealed to all organisations including UG groups not to continue such inhuman act in future, the Chingshanglak Rilram Yekkul Area demanded immediate clarification from all concerned regarding who killed the duo and why.