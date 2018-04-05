Abducted drivers freed, KNF (MC) suspends 2 for involvement

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Apr 4: Two drivers abducted by armed men from their worksite in Churachandpur district’s Thanlon sub-division nine days ago were released with the duo safely reporting to their employer at about 7 am today.

The release came within hours of the expiry of three days’ time sought by the Agriculture Minister to secure their release during their Saturday talks with Zillai, the organisation that called an 18 hour bandh on the issue.

Lalmalsawmlian, 17 and Khuplal, 20 were released by their captors on a jungle path in Zangmakot area in the hourly hours after being informed about their pending release last night, they told reporters.

During their nine-day ordeal, the duo claimed, none were subjected to any physical abuse but were poorly fed and confined mostly in jungles with their hands tied and remaining blind-folded except when eating and attending nature’s call.

The case generated much interest in the last nine days as it led Zillai GHqs to impose an 18 hour bandh demanding their safe release only to be slapped subsequently with a suo-moto case.

The State police while investigating the case pooled in their resources from across four districts to corner the abductors and accordingly arrested at least 7 suspects including an alleged kingpin in at least three discreet operations.

The latest arrest was made last night at Saikul area with one Letminthang Doungel son of Tonglal Doungel of Saikul village, Kangpokpi owning up being the main culprit and revealing the identities of his associates and their hideouts, said a source.

As the police mounted a massive night long search and rescue operation following the inputs, the two abducted drivers reportedly were let off by their captors in the early hours today.

Meanwhile, the KNF (MC) has today announced the suspension of two of its cadres identified as Lamkholal alias Prem and Nehminlen alias Joseph for their involvement in the abduction of the two drivers.

The KNF(MC) is in no way involved in the case nor has any knowledge of it. They were acting on their own discretion, said a statement issued by Th Rio Kuki, the group’s I&PR in-charge. It added that the involved cadres have been terminated with immediate effect and will also attract stern action from them after the nature of their involvement is established. They also called on the group responsible to declare themselves as to which organisation they belong.

The Zillai Ghqs also hailed the efforts of the Government and its agencies, particularly the police department and CSOs of the district for ensuring the safe return of the two drivers.