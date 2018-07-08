Abducted persons freed, two held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7: A joint team of Imphal West and Imphal East district police and commando personnel arrested two individuals involved in the abduction of four people from Sekmai to Khurkhul road on July 5.

Briefing media persons at SP Imphal West conference hall today, Haobijam Jogeshchandra Imphal West SP, said that on getting information about the abduction of four elders identified as Angom Kundo (65) retired MPS officer of Sekmai Koujengleima, Khwairakpam Rotonmani (70) of Sekmai Bazaar, Khwairakpam Upro (65) of Awang Sekmai Bazar and Khwairakpam Yaiskul (70) of Awang Sekmai Bazar while they were going for an evening walk along Sekmai to Khurkhul road at around 6 pm of July 5, a case was taken up by Sekmai PS.

Immediately, a joint team of Imphal West and Imphal East district police and commando personnel launched massive search operations after.

Imphal West and Imphal East district police mobilized all available police force and conducted search operations in the suspected areas to rescue the victims.

He continued that because of the intensified search operation conducted by the joint police team, the abductors released the captives from their custody at Saikul area today evening unharmed.

During further investigation of the case, the police were also able to identify two main culprits involved in the case and arrested them as well.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yumnam Anand alias Tomba (28) s/o Y Amuchou of Pukhao Khabam and Khwairakpam Robin (36) s/o Kh Sanajao of Sekmai Makha Leikai.

From the investigation and the interrogation of the arrested culprits, the police have been able to establish that the motive behind the crime is related to ransom demand from the families of the victims.

It may be mentioned that one of the main culprits of the case, Kh Robin was earlier arrested by City PS, on October 6 last year in connection with a case

of impersonating the Speaker of the State

Assembly and had been out on bail from Sajiwa Central Jail.