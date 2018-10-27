Aboy double helps Kankhu Athletics (A) lift 6th Phantu Cup title

Our Correspondent

Kakching, Oct 26 : A brace by Aboy helped Kankhu Athletics (A) today sealed a 2-0 triumph over Liwa Sarei FC to lift the title of 6th Phantu Cup organised by Lambung Youth and Cultural Club, Lambung at Maha Union Government Higher Secondary School ground, Chandel.

Both Kankha Athletics FC (A) and Liwa Sarei FC started the game competitively to settle the first half in a goalless draw.

Kankha Athletics FC (A) however shifted gears in the second half and it was in the 61st minute that Aboy ended the goal drought and doubled the lead in the 81st minute with a clinical shot to take Kankha Athletics to the sniffing distance of a win.

The scoreline remained unchanged till the final whistle and eventually Kankha Athletics (A) lifted the title of the district level men’s football tournament.

HT Angshung, social worker; KL Shunghring, Lambung Village Assistant Chief and Lh James Denison attended the valedictory function as dignitaries who also feted the winners, runners up and other individuals.

Kankhu Athletic FC walked away Rs 50,000 richer while runners up Liwa Sarei were contended with Rs 30,000 on the occasion. Semi-finallists LYCC (A) and LULAM FC were also encouraged with Rs 5,000 each.

Kankhu Athletic FC’s Thumson was adjudged Best player while Liwa Sarei FC’s Kohring and Joyphasing emerged Best Goal Keeper and Top Scorer.

A total of 26 teams from across Chandel took part in the tournament which began on October 3.