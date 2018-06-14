ABVP clarifies

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 13: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Manipur has clarified its stand regarding the allegations by Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) that the VC of the university illegally donated money as well as the ongoing crisis in MU.

A press release issued by the National Executive Council (NEC) member ABVP, Sharatchandra Haobijam, claimed that the VC has never given any forms of donation from the university’s account and clarified that the transaction in question was done with regard to an advertisement for MU to be put in a souvenir to be released on July 9 this year in connection with the State conference held earlier in February.

It claimed that such transactions are completely normal and ABVP received such appeal for putting advertisement in its souvenir from MU during the term of former VC, Professor HNK Sarma too.

ABVP mentioned that MUSU has unnecessarily dragged it unto the university’s crisis.

On the other hand, regarding the demand that the VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey resign from his post, ABVP clarified that the current agitation has paralysed the university mainly the ongoing semester examinations of various departments.

It mentioned that a delegation of ABVP students of MU met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and urged her to intervene into the matter.

The Governor heard the demands and assured to take up necessary action at the earliest, it added.

ABVP condemned the silence of the VC despite the fact that the university’s functioning has come to a halt and demanded him to come out with a stand or explanation.

It also urged MUSU to reconsider its stand of not talking to the VC and to solve the issue through dialogue.

If the ongoing issue is not resolved soon, ABVP Manipur is ready to take up necessary measures in the interest of the students’ community, it added.