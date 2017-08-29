Academy of Performing Arts lauds

THOUBAL, Aug 28: Academy of Performing Arts, Thoubal, has lauded the achievement of one of it’s artists, Akoijam Sophiya Leima, for winning the prestigious Dr BR Ambedkar National Award, 2017.

A press release issued by the secretary of the Academy stated that the award was given to Sophiya on August 24 at an event organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, for excellence in the field of Traditional Folk Culture, specially Meitei Eshei. The academy also expressed profound gratitude to Akoijam Sophiya for teaching Meitei Eshei at Manipur University of Culture as a guest faculty.