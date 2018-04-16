Accounts blocked

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 15: In connection with the attempt to withdraw a huge amount using forged CDAs, bank accounts of contractors working for 4 divisions of PWD have been blocked. Bank accounts of around 20 contractors working for 4 divisions of PWD namely; NH-2, Imphal East, Ukhrul and Sadar Hills have been blocked, informed a senior police officer of Imphal West district.

After the arrest of an individual in connection with the forgery of CDAs, police have been further probing the case.