ACOAM Lup bans

IMPHAL, Sep 24: ACOAM Lup Kangleipak has imposed a ban on Das Bakery for allegedly selling bakery items and products with wrong manufacturing dates.

Speaking to media persons at its office today, its secretary (organisation) Santa Mangang said that volunteers of ACOAM Lup Kangleipak carried out a special drive at the bakeries located in different parts of the State capital today and during the drive at one Das Bakery located at Babupara, the volunteers came across packed bakery items which used labels with wrong manufacturing dates.

He alleged that by printing wrong dates (the items baked today were all carrying tomorrow’s date), Das Bakery is trying to fool the people and sell their stuff all across the State through their retail outlets.

He also stated that Das Bakery is among one of the famous bakeries of the State and as such appealed to the people to take necessary precautions while buying such products in the future.

Regarding the incident, ACOAM Lup Kangleipak has written a complaint to the Food Safety Officer, Health Department, for taking necessary steps to cancel the FSSAI license issued to Das Bakery and to take up proper legal action against the said Bakery as well, he added.

Pointing out that the ban on Das Bakery will be in effect until and unless a proper clarification is issued by the bakery and till the authority concerned take necessary action, he appealed all the bakery hawkers not to distribute Das Bakery products in the local markets during the period of the ban.