ACOAM-Lup launches drive against defaulting bakeries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: Volunteers of All Clubs, Organizations Associations, Kangleipak & Meira Paibi Lup (ACOAM-Lup) conducted a drive against malpractices con-cerning food industry at Imphal area today and found that Siroy Bakery of Sing-jamei had been printing ma- nufacturing dates in advance on the labels of their products (for example, the products of October 6 were printed as October 7).

Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat today, ACOAM-Lup secretary Santa Mangang claimed that Siroy Bakery was found operating without a FSSAI permit for the last two/three years, apart from printing advanced manufacturing dates on the labels of their products.

He mentioned that the association cannot ban the bakery as the association does not have the authority and requested all the consumers not to buy Siroy Bakery’s products in the suture.

Santa also requested all the hawker concerned not to deliver the bakery’s products anymore.

Speaking about the practice of printing advanced dates on the products, Santa continued that the practice is against the society’s moral and will affect health of the people who consume the said food items.

The association will file a complaint to the State Government and the Food Safety Regulation Board against Siroy Bakery for the malpractice, he added.